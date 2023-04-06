Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of IVN opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.96. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total transaction of C$25,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,944.18. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

