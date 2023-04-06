Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

Bango Stock Down 1.2 %

Bango stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bango has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.80 ($3.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.42. The firm has a market cap of £153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,000.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bango news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,728,763.04). In related news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,728,763.04). Also, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,117,734.72). Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

