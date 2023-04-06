Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

About Evelo Biosciences

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.