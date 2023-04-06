Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,470 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

