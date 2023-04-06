Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,815.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 227,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Berkshire Grey

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

