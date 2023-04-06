Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.