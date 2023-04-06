NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

