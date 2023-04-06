Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

