Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

