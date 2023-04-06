Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.