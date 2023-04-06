Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

MRVI stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

