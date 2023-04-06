Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $791.97 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

