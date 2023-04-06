Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Down 1.2 %

CCJ stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco Company Profile

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

