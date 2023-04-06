Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.
Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.