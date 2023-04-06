Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

