Traders Purchase High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.