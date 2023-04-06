Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
