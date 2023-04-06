MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Down 6.5 %

MDB stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $438.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.