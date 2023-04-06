Comparing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $63.15 million 5.38 $19.91 million $0.39 23.85

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than High Income Securities Fund.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

High Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Gladstone Capital pays out 230.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for High Income Securities Fund and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 20.38% 9.97% 5.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats High Income Securities Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

