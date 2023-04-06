Critical Analysis: HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) and Outbrain (NYSE:OB)

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) are both technology services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

32.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outbrain has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HashiCorp and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 10.39 -$276.31 million ($1.47) -17.90 Outbrain $992.08 million 0.22 -$22.51 million ($0.44) -9.48

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outbrain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Outbrain pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. HashiCorp pays out -100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outbrain pays out -190.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outbrain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Outbrain beats HashiCorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

