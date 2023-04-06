Financial Analysis: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulse Biosciences and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 203.70 -$58.51 million ($1.76) -2.18 Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 7.54 -$39.84 million ($1.02) -9.80

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -334.58% -100.55% Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76%

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.