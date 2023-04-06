MDxHealth (MDXH) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MDxHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 860 1732 32 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDxHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.88%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 48.66%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.62 MDxHealth Competitors $1.00 billion -$115.16 million 4.19

MDxHealth’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,165.61% -82.32% -29.46%

Summary

MDxHealth competitors beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

