DocGo (DCGO) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DocGo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.31 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.19

DocGo’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DocGo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocGo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 52.35%. Given DocGo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

