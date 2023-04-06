Head-To-Head Review: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $166.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -1.23% -0.57% -0.25% Sun Communities 8.15% 3.12% 1.52%

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 187.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.23 -$15.77 million ($0.06) -20.33 Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.84 $253.00 million $1.98 70.36

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions. The Recreational Vehicle segment focuses on the development of recreational vehicle resorts and is in the business of acquiring, operating and developing ground up resorts throughout the U.S. and in Ontario, Canada. The Marina segment operates marinas and is in the business of acquiring and operating marinas throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

