Analyzing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $108.88 million 5.77 -$116.39 million ($0.87) -5.48 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.14 -$12.76 million ($1.57) -0.75

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadmark Realty Capital and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital -109.20% 6.13% 5.49% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.54% 2.80% 0.69%

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out -48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

