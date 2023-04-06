ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Financial Review

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $32.66 million 0.84 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.19) -4.24

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A -38.38% -36.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 102.37%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats ERYTECH Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

