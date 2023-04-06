Financial Analysis: Heliogen (HLGN) vs. Its Rivals

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Heliogen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million -$142.00 million -0.33 Heliogen Competitors $10.20 billion $237.03 million -5.77

Heliogen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Heliogen Competitors -23.37% 3.05% 0.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Heliogen has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen’s rivals have a beta of -0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heliogen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen Competitors 645 3630 3350 66 2.37

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Heliogen rivals beat Heliogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

