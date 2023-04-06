Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $50.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,560.00 and a beta of 0.87. Nevro has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

