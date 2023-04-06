Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

VWAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($244.57) to €150.00 ($163.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

