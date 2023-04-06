Reviewing Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lantheus and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lantheus presently has a consensus price target of $107.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Lantheus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Lantheus has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 3.00% 51.60% 25.64% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantheus and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $935.06 million 6.03 $28.07 million $0.34 245.59 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.07 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.05

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantheus beats Lucira Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico, third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and the EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

