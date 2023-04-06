Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price at $5.15

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEG opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.