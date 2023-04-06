Analysts Offer Predictions for Pineapple Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.