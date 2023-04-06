Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €309.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($335.87) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €213.10 ($231.63) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €200.71. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($224.78).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

