Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $37.67

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

