KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

KONE Oyj stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.