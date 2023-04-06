Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $52.70

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $50.32 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

