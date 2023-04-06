Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $74.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping
In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance
NASDAQ EGLE opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
