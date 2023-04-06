Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $86.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.68.

Separately, Investec lowered Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Prosus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

