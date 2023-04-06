Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Target Price at $1,900.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.39) to GBX 1,900 ($23.60) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

