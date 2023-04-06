Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.37) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.79 ($7.38) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.14. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.20).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

