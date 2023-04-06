Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($49.46) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €36.47 ($39.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 12 month high of €49.53 ($53.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

