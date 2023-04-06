Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Stock Performance

ETR:AIXA opened at €30.39 ($33.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.84. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €19.49 ($21.18) and a 1-year high of €32.21 ($35.01).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

