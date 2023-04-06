Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($114.13) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ETR BMW opened at €99.09 ($107.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.44 ($74.39) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($112.72).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

