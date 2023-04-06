Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €118.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CWC opened at €96.00 ($104.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.90 ($75.98) and a fifty-two week high of €103.00 ($111.96).

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

