ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

ETR:ENI opened at €13.37 ($14.53) on Monday. ENI has a one year low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a one year high of €14.94 ($16.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.21.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

