UBS Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX opened at €227.30 ($247.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €202.75. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 1 year high of €236.20 ($256.74).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

