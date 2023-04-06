Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.78) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.62% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Renault Price Performance

RNO opened at €36.76 ($39.96) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.02.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

