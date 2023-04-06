Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €28.27 ($30.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.76. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($30.10).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

