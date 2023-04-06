Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €64.30 ($69.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.72) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($57.07) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Scout24 stock opened at €53.58 ($58.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($50.13) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($67.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.18.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

