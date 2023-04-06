Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €280.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($304.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($259.78) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €227.30 ($247.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($256.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is €228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €202.75.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

