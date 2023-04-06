Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Down 1.4 %

WAC stock opened at €19.22 ($20.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €12.84 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €21.80 ($23.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.20 and a 200-day moving average of €17.16.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.