Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Down 1.4 %

WAC stock opened at €19.22 ($20.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €12.84 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €21.80 ($23.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.20 and a 200-day moving average of €17.16.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

