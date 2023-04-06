Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Lowered to C$0.05

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.07 to C$0.05 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 87.18% from the company’s current price.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

